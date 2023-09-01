 Skip to content

Tint 'n Ink update for 1 September 2023

LOVE YOUR VICTORIA 💙

Last edited by Wendy

IMPROVEMENTS
· New Marker! Tarantula® Victoria™ B90 | Pipeline
· New AI Voices! (not just I'm out boy) 🤣
· News UI navigation with dots

FIXES
· (Achievements) Hit 1000x rivals doesn't work properly

% A lot of new discounts will be available on In-Game Store! %

Professional paintball players, e-sports fans, and amateur gamers came together to our Discord for live the complete INK experience.

Thank you for your support and play Tint 'n Ink!

Golden Dog Interactive, SAS.
