LOVE YOUR VICTORIA 💙

Build 12088605 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

IMPROVEMENTS

· New Marker! Tarantula® Victoria™ B90 | Pipeline

· New AI Voices! (not just I'm out boy) 🤣

· News UI navigation with dots

FIXES

· (Achievements) Hit 1000x rivals doesn't work properly

