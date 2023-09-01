 Skip to content

Last Devil update for 1 September 2023

v5.0 Added joystick

Build 12088559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**1. Added joystick

  1. Changed "Throw Bomb" to be unlocked after passing the first level.**

Patreon : [url=]http://patreon.com/SandTraveler[/url]
Twitter : [url=]https://twitter.com/SandTravelerADO[/url]

