[1.9.23] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Changed
- Changed new quest notification title based on how many quest the player has accepted at once
- Misc dialogues and texts fixed, following a new round of proof reading.
- Minor tweaks on shields and weapons.
Fixed
- Fixed companions resuming fight on their own if entering revive while also getting Stun Condition.
- Fixed some codex entries not being unlocked.
- Fixed stun animation for enemy Trolls.
- Minor performance tweaks.
