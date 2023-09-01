 Skip to content

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 1 September 2023

[1.9.23] New Hotfix available now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Changed
  • Changed new quest notification title based on how many quest the player has accepted at once
  • Misc dialogues and texts fixed, following a new round of proof reading.
  • Minor tweaks on shields and weapons.
Fixed
  • Fixed companions resuming fight on their own if entering revive while also getting Stun Condition.
  • Fixed some codex entries not being unlocked.
  • Fixed stun animation for enemy Trolls.
  • Minor performance tweaks.
