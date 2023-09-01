DD#136 Marinas Expansion

Hi, everyone. Welcome to the first developer's diary of September!

As mentioned last week, this week's primary focus is on expanding the Marinas areas. Thus, the development is going accordingly.

In the Marinas Town Hall, we now have randomly generated quests.

In the great Marinas areas, we now have a pet store and a tourist beach. They all have butterfly settings and fishing settings covered.

In the lighthouse, we now have the 2nd floor where you can find more clues on what happened here. Meanwhile, you may find those shade-tainted agents.



The bad news, they still know how to shoot their guns. The good news, you may loot them to get different firearms, ammo, and gun components. The maybe-good-maybe-bad news, the firearms they drop are all shade-tainted. Depending on whether you are going to embrace the power of shade, it may be an advantage or a disadvantage.

On the way in and out of the Marinas Station, we now get a short cutscene.



It still feels quite 2000s. But, better than just using a black screen to teleport you directly to the target.

The cutscene is also added to the Gallery of Memories so that you can also check it from there after unlocking it.

But, gentlemen, let's face it. All above are not some of our community members interested most in this week's content update. After all, many players may not even get to Marinas yet. Thus, what may really have a greater and more direct impact on all players in this week's changes is the expansion of the usage of seduction skills.

With a new skill added to the game, you can now directly apply your seduction skills into battle, causing enemies to be stunned or confused. Mathematically, each level of your seduction skill provides about a +2% success chance. Unlike in some skill checks, this does not have many restrictions or penalties on the user's species or the target's sexual preference. Thus, may your wildest dream come true. Maybe your skeleton or zombie teammates are just that sexy. :)

The functionality of the Profane of Succubus is totally overhauled. Instead of directly doing something nasty on your enemies, it now temporarily adds +10 levels to your seduction skills. And then, you can use your empowered seduction skills to do a wider range of things such as charm your enemies in battles or get through some skill checks.

Carnal Exaltation also becomes a better faith tenet. It now brings you a bonus to your seduction skills while also directly granting you access to the charm skill without the need to learn it from other sources.

In addition to those content updates, some old content also got polished. For example, you can now find butterfly wings in the basement of the 3D Printing Store.

That's for this week. I hope everyone had a great summer. :)

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Skill]New Skill: Charm (It causes "stun" and "confusion" based on your seduction skills.)

[Skill]Kalina and Andarufira can now teach you "Charm."

[Faith]Tenet "Carnal Exaltation" now automatically grants you with the "Charm" skill.

[Butchery]Zhao Sandao can now butch crabs to give you meat.

[Marinas]New location: Marinas Tourist Beach

[Marinas Tourist Beach]Added butterfly settings, fishing settings, and a lot of random crabs. (It's still otherwise quite empty for now.)

[Marinas]Removed a map reference in the game data.

