- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash on leveling up. This was caused by my changes to the Snow Day ability last night.
- Fixed a bug where some of the new achievements were not counting (Enemies Killed, Chests Opened, and Elites Killed)
- Fixed the artwork for one of the relics
Chess Survivors update for 1 September 2023
Hot Fix #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065003 Depot 2065003
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065004 Depot 2065004
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update