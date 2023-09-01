 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chess Survivors update for 1 September 2023

Hot Fix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12088511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash on leveling up. This was caused by my changes to the Snow Day ability last night.
  • Fixed a bug where some of the new achievements were not counting (Enemies Killed, Chests Opened, and Elites Killed)
  • Fixed the artwork for one of the relics

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065003 Depot 2065003
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2065004 Depot 2065004
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link