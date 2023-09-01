1.4.22 Update Optimization & 1.5 Text Module Editor Beta Version

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi! Hi! Fellow investigators! (pop up

Since the last major release, we've maintained a weekly update schedule. We've adjusted our development plan. Instead of releasing a major version several months apart, we've kept a regular update frequency.

There are 3 main reasons for this:

Update the optimization from your feedback regularly. Avoid having to wait until the next big version for changes. Relieve some development pressure. Spreading the update to small weekly phases, instead of preparing months for one version. Keep you guys updated as the game's continuously crawling towards the official release

We'll be doing two updates this week. In addition to yesterday's regular Thursday update, today's update is 1.5 version of the text module editor (beta). Please give us some more feedback! Much appreciated!

【Editor tutorial (read-only)】

https://meownaturn.yuque.com/org-wiki-meownaturn-yapn0n/depersonal

【Bug & Optimization Feedback (Collection Form)】:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/181XJdypLrqmH7_XLNXtuljfNafG7J2HQCtFD5E54tjE/edit?pli=1#gid=0

2. 【text module editor (beta)】 start method

Since the editor is still in the pre-testing phase, we have placed it under the test branch to avoid any possible impact on the official version.

We plan to start with a testing period of two to three weeks, then place it in the official version when it stabilizes (mid to late September).

Due to the unstable environment of the test, the content produced by investigators during the test period may not be fully preserved and inherited to the official version. If there are missing/crashing and other error reporting problems at the time, you can drop feedback through discord. We will arrange our programmer to troubleshoot.

The editor launches as follows:



The current text module editor is relatively basic. There are functions such as to replace game resources, modify existing configurations, quickly create modules, etc. Next we'll be adding new features and keep on updating, all the way to a full version, freely-created editor.

3. Patch Notes v1.4.22

【New Optimization】