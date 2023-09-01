[Beta Branch] v0.3.4t1 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added 5 new challenges.

Added new hostile unit, Trap, which is currently only available in the new challenges.

Fixed display issues of some UI shadows in non-1080p resolutions.

Fixed an issue that the time will resume running in the after entering and exiting the pause panel from the upgrade panel.

Fixed an issue that bullet translucency does not correctly affect bullet particle effects.

The setting option Translucency Bullet can now be adjusted to full transparency.

Fixed an display issue of the game-over panel that caused by pressing ESC immediately after player's death.

Added some new icons.

Polished all the music tracks.

Added 2 new battle music tracks.

Improved the BGM and SFX system.

How To Get Beta Branch

Right-click on Geometry Arena in your Steam library. Click on "Properties". Click on "Betas" tab. Select "beta" from the drop-down box in the top right。 UPDATE AND PLAY!

Notice

Please be aware that the beta branch may contain potential bugs, which could even result in save file corruption. Ensure you regularly back up your saves.

Here is the path of save file:

%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\011 Games\Geometry Arena 2

If you encounter any bugs, please report them to me. I will fix them immediately (if I'm awake).

Any suggestions and feedback. please feel free to tell me via Steam or Discord!

Geometry Arena 2 Discord