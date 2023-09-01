 Skip to content

Tamer Vale update for 1 September 2023

v1.1 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12088380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix - Spirit's crosshair visual bug
  • UX/UI improvement - more noticable auto save message in map
  • Shop price adjustment
  • Difficulty adjustment

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2458211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2458212
  • Loading history…
