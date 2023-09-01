- Bug fix - Spirit's crosshair visual bug
- UX/UI improvement - more noticable auto save message in map
- Shop price adjustment
- Difficulty adjustment
Tamer Vale update for 1 September 2023
v1.1 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
