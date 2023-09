The following bugs have been fixed

Fixed a bug that allowed harvesting the moment seeds were planted in the farm.

Fixed a problem with footsteps not sounding when an axe or pickaxe is equipped.

Hair and other parts of the body now sway with movement

The term "Early version 1.xx" refers to "Version 1.xx of the Early Access," so after the official release, it will become "Version 1.0 of the Official Release."