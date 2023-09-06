Patch 01.02

- Fixed music being abruptly cut.
- Fixed save of pictures taken with the Camera.
- Fixed containers mission not being started after reloading the game during Day 03.
- Fixed Stan being unable to enter in Moon during containers mission during Day 03.
- Fixed unlimited oxygen during Day 14.
- Fixed a misplaced objective marker during drill activation objective.
- Fixed some interactions not being enabled after finishing the game (bed,jellyfish at the window).
- Fixed galleon trophy being not obtainable.
- Fixed Moon being stuck in an explosion loop.
- Fixed a crash when using a mine on a grid at Transit Street
