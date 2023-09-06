 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Under The Waves update for 6 September 2023

Patch 01.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12088378 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed music being abruptly cut.
  • Fixed save of pictures taken with the Camera.
  • Fixed containers mission not being started after reloading the game during Day 03.
  • Fixed Stan being unable to enter in Moon during containers mission during Day 03.
  • Fixed unlimited oxygen during Day 14.
  • Fixed a misplaced objective marker during drill activation objective.
  • Fixed some interactions not being enabled after finishing the game (bed,jellyfish at the window).
  • Fixed galleon trophy being not obtainable.
  • Fixed Moon being stuck in an explosion loop.
  • Fixed a crash when using a mine on a grid at Transit Street

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1975441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link