2023.9.01 Version 0.3.13 update:

【New content】

. Added the function of selecting the number of floors of the magic tower;

. Added a new archive protection mechanism, and the backup archive will no longer be damaged;

*. Added some option buttons in the archive interface, and now supports manual backup of archives, manual upload to steam cloud, and download of steam cloud archives;

【Problem fix】

.Fixed the problem that the ranking time calculation failed after passing the challenge of [Demon King’s Tower];

.Fixed the problem that the effect of Sylvia's "God's Punishment" 2-piece set failed to trigger;

.Fixed the issue where the warehouse name was displayed incorrectly before being unlocked;

.Fixed the problem of incorrect display of enemy Sylvia’s phantom skills;

*. Modified the description of the steam achievement: the game time reaches xx hours >> the game archive play time reaches xx hours;

Subsequent updates:

*. The new copy "Gate of Chaos" is under intense production, so stay tuned!