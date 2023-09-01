 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 1 September 2023

WitchWood Clinic - Update 0.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Fix

  • Tooltip button random map.
  • Cursed object (Little house)
  • Textures on Campsite
  • Shield sound and effect (multiplayer)

New

  • Add a new map
  • Add objects on multiple maps
  • Press F10 to mask UI in game
  • Add several ambient sounds
  • The entity’s steps have a chance to move some dust.
  • Add 2 achievements
  • Add photos to the collections
  • Playable up to 4 players
  • Add accessibility tab in settings : languages, colorblind

Change

  • Phones are no longer clickable to avoid confusion when ringing.
  • A new circuit breaker replaces the old one on all maps.
  • Modification of several effects and image processing.
  • Press key to uncrouch
  • The headlight of the motorcycle lights up when trying to start.
  • Global optimization before adding the new map.
  • The soldiers of the dead can destroy the shield.
  • Overlay settings are in Settings => interface
  • ALT + TAB no longer mutes the game sound (unfocus window)
  • Rework LSS
  • The spawn point of the book may vary.

And More !

