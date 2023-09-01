WitchWood Clinic - Update 0.3.0

Fix
- Tooltip button random map.
- Cursed object (Little house)
- Textures on Campsite
- Shield sound and effect (multiplayer)
New
- Add a new map
- Add objects on multiple maps
- Press F10 to mask UI in game
- Add several ambient sounds
- The entity’s steps have a chance to move some dust.
- Add 2 achievements
- Add photos to the collections
- Playable up to 4 players
- Add accessibility tab in settings : languages, colorblind
Change
- Phones are no longer clickable to avoid confusion when ringing.
- A new circuit breaker replaces the old one on all maps.
- Modification of several effects and image processing.
- Press key to uncrouch
- The headlight of the motorcycle lights up when trying to start.
- Global optimization before adding the new map.
- The soldiers of the dead can destroy the shield.
- Overlay settings are in Settings => interface
- ALT + TAB no longer mutes the game sound (unfocus window)
- Rework LSS
- The spawn point of the book may vary.
And More !
Changed files in this update