Combat Mission Cold War update for 7 September 2023

Combat Mission: Cold War - Update v.1.06.00

7 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

today we have released a new update for Cold War.

Changelog:

  • FIX: Tournament Scoring now working correctly.

We fixed the scoring system, so we can now start running tournaments.

Stay tuned, grand things await.

