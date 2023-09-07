Combat Mission: Cold War - Update v.1.06.00

Hi everyone,
today we have released a new update for Cold War.
Changelog:
- FIX: Tournament Scoring now working correctly.
We fixed the scoring system, so we can now start running tournaments.
Stay tuned, grand things await.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi everyone,
today we have released a new update for Cold War.
Changelog:
We fixed the scoring system, so we can now start running tournaments.
Stay tuned, grand things await.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update