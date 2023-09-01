Food Addition - EA Update v0.4.0.43

Food can now be created with the new algae farm addition. The algae farm takes water as an input and will grow delicious nutrient biomass for trade (and consumption, when humans are added). This is a haulable resource, and a food storage item has also been added.

Trading scenario will also now choose either water/food or ammo as the required resource to sell, to give that scenario some variety.

Quite a few improvements with trading board as well, as when i added food here I noticed a few oddities. Changes here should clear things up hopefully.

Full notes:-

Algae farm addition.

Food storage addition.

Trading scenario now selects food/water/ammo as the required resource, based on difficulty/seed.

Improve: Trade figures, used buy price when removing sale amounts.

Improve: Trade buy/sale buttons now just grey out if not available, rather than disappearing.

Improve: Can now only select one haulable resource per trade (previously reset amounts).

Improve: Ambient sound now updates on station location/size.

Fix: Chance of wear on solar panels, calculated with asteroid belt modifier, when no asteroid belt.

Fix: Trade resource amounts should be rounded down, as trade in full numbers.

Fix: Entering pause menu, whilst game paused, on return some sounds not restarted.

Fix: Translations missing for "not enough resource messages".

Cheers,

Nick