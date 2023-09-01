Update 0.40.0

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
UI
- Drop shadows are now displayed on some UI parts to improve visibility.
Weapons
- A special SE will now sound when running out of ammunition.
- Some weapon designs have been adjusted.
- Sprint-only sprites have been added to some weapons.
Enemies
- Enemies now drop more Gibs when killed by headshots than usual.
Episode Mode
- Play time is now counted while using the store.
Horde Mode
- Incremental time for defeating armor mages has been returned to 10 seconds.
- It is now possible to return to the weapon selection screen during the start countdown.
- After acquiring the weapon selected at the start, another weapon will no longer spawn.
Other
- Numerous performance issues have been fixed.
- Numerous gameplay bugs have been fixed.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update