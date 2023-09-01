 Skip to content

V.R.G. update for 1 September 2023

Update 0.40.0

Update 0.40.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
UI
  • Drop shadows are now displayed on some UI parts to improve visibility.
Weapons
  • A special SE will now sound when running out of ammunition.
  • Some weapon designs have been adjusted.
  • Sprint-only sprites have been added to some weapons.
Enemies
  • Enemies now drop more Gibs when killed by headshots than usual.
Episode Mode
  • Play time is now counted while using the store.
Horde Mode
  • Incremental time for defeating armor mages has been returned to 10 seconds.
  • It is now possible to return to the weapon selection screen during the start countdown.
  • After acquiring the weapon selected at the start, another weapon will no longer spawn.
Other
  • Numerous performance issues have been fixed.
  • Numerous gameplay bugs have been fixed.

