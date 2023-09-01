 Skip to content

Maid Cafe update for 1 September 2023

Version 1.08

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we are posting another set of fixes for Maid Cafe...

  • Fixed some outfit changes that werent appearing correctly for some characters
  • Fixed an issue with izumi's route that would occassionally occur in rare circumstances, preventing progression after her strange dissapearence. If you were affected by this issue, you can either load a save from before her dissapearence or start a new playthrough to resolve the issue and allow her route to continue.

If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:
https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH

