Version 1.08

Today we are posting another set of fixes for Maid Cafe...
- Fixed some outfit changes that werent appearing correctly for some characters
- Fixed an issue with izumi's route that would occassionally occur in rare circumstances, preventing progression after her strange dissapearence. If you were affected by this issue, you can either load a save from before her dissapearence or start a new playthrough to resolve the issue and allow her route to continue.
If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:
https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH
Changed files in this update