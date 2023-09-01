Version 1.08

Share · View all patches · Build 12087953 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 10:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Today we are posting another set of fixes for Maid Cafe...

Fixed some outfit changes that werent appearing correctly for some characters

Fixed an issue with izumi's route that would occassionally occur in rare circumstances, preventing progression after her strange dissapearence. If you were affected by this issue, you can either load a save from before her dissapearence or start a new playthrough to resolve the issue and allow her route to continue.

If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:

https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH