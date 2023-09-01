Major update August 2023 - 0.7.37

This version have major update on the terrain. We added the slopes which completely changes the face of the game. They are also walkable so overall game play is now more fluent as you don't need to build stairs every time you want to go somewhere.

Upgraded overall visual and lightning to better distinguish day & night and tuned visuals for rain, sand storm and heat.

Released first building on electricity:

electric poles

electric wind mill

electric generator which can convert electricity to torque and back

Multiple small bugs and tweaks handled meanwhile.