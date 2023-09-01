 Skip to content

Revive & Prosper: Prologue update for 1 September 2023

Major update August 2023 - 0.7.37

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version have major update on the terrain. We added the slopes which completely changes the face of the game. They are also walkable so overall game play is now more fluent as you don't need to build stairs every time you want to go somewhere.

Upgraded overall visual and lightning to better distinguish day & night and tuned visuals for rain, sand storm and heat.

Released first building on electricity:

  • electric poles
  • electric wind mill
  • electric generator which can convert electricity to torque and back

Multiple small bugs and tweaks handled meanwhile.

