Grim Realms update for 1 September 2023

Patch 0.8.7.2 - One fix related to animals!

Patch 0.8.7.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some patch ago I must have messed up animals attack responses, making them very none-responsive. My bad! This little patch fixed that!

Best wishes and lots of love <3
//Mattias

