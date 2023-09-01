Update 01 SEP 2023 - New Camos with Free Versions for Pistol P-01 Added

- FIXED: Some weapon camos did not show correctly on some weapons
- FIXED: Some UI improvements have been made to the buy coins screen in the shop
- UPDATED: Premium weapon camos are now free to use on the P-01 pistol and you can buy the camo to use on other weapons
- ADDED: New weapon camo Golden Spark added with a free version to use on the P-01 pistol
- ADDED: New weapon camo Purple Spark added with a free version to use on the P-01 pistol
- ADDED: New weapon camo Blue Spark added with a free version to use on the P-01 pistol
PREMIUM CAMO PURCHASE AND TRIAL INFORMATION
Premium camos are now free to use on Pistol P-01 which is the free weapon issued to all players in the game. You can purchase each camo to use it on other weapons.
Changed files in this update