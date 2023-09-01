 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 1 September 2023

Update 01 SEP 2023 - New Camos with Free Versions for Pistol P-01 Added

Share · View all patches · Build 12087680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: Some weapon camos did not show correctly on some weapons
  • FIXED: Some UI improvements have been made to the buy coins screen in the shop
  • UPDATED: Premium weapon camos are now free to use on the P-01 pistol and you can buy the camo to use on other weapons
  • ADDED: New weapon camo Golden Spark added with a free version to use on the P-01 pistol
  • ADDED: New weapon camo Purple Spark added with a free version to use on the P-01 pistol
  • ADDED: New weapon camo Blue Spark added with a free version to use on the P-01 pistol

PREMIUM CAMO PURCHASE AND TRIAL INFORMATION

Premium camos are now free to use on Pistol P-01 which is the free weapon issued to all players in the game. You can purchase each camo to use it on other weapons.

