Update 2.27.2.51

A bug that caused a brief display of night vision in third-person view when switching the camera from third-person to sniper mode has been fixed.

Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK — the collision model has been corrected.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.