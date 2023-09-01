Revealing our 2023 Roadmap!

Oy rulers!

Great Houses of Calderia recently launched, we decided to reveal the roadmap!

We sincerely appreciate all of the positive feedback we've received from both players and the press! We'd also like to thank everyone for their thorough input as we work on enhancing the game. This is exactly what we are looking to make the best game possible with your contribution!

Roadmap

The days, dare I say, years in the game are passing by. Your characters grow wiser, or dumber, and their leadership is constantly disrupted by the other Houses as you try to rise in the ranks of Calderia. It's time to share the plans for the next few months! We are continuously working on new features for you to try out and bug fixes. Find out all we have planned for the first phase of Early Access in 2023 in this much anticipated roadmap!

The roadmap promises a number of major features, including new Traditions, the updrade of the modding tool. With each update, there will be overall improvements, such as the addition of small features, the Quality of Life changes, and bug fixes.

We welcome and value community feedback, feel free to share your honest thoughts on the game. Because we are in Early Access and unexpected events may effect the game's development, the features on the roadmap may be subject to change.



Traditions tree

The new traditions and balancing are our priority, as they are scheduled for this Q3 as well as improvement on the modding tool. Following that, numerous major additions, including new intrigue actions, character portrait customization, incidents happening on the map and along community created events are planned for Q4. We want to work hand-in-hand with our community to make the best game possible, so we are open to community suggestions!

Thank you for making this journey with us. We are excited by the idea of showing you everything else we've got in store for you.

Bug reports & feedback

As a reminder, please share any bug reports and your feedback, ideas and suggestions in the Steam Discussions or via our Discord.