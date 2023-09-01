Eggsplosion has just released!

It’s time to play! The game is now released for free on Steam. Simply head over to the store and add the game to your library!

We have been working tremendously these last couple of weeks to eliminate most bugs but of course some may still persist. Check out our Steam Discussions to stay up-to-date with our latest reports. If you do not find your problem, feel free to reach us at support@eggsplosion.nl or create a discussion in our community hub.

We hope you will enjoy the game and are looking forward to bringing you more features and fixes in future updates!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2469370