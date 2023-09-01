 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eggsplosion update for 1 September 2023

Eggsplosion has just released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12087620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It’s time to play! The game is now released for free on Steam. Simply head over to the store and add the game to your library!

We have been working tremendously these last couple of weeks to eliminate most bugs but of course some may still persist. Check out our Steam Discussions to stay up-to-date with our latest reports. If you do not find your problem, feel free to reach us at support@eggsplosion.nl or create a discussion in our community hub.

We hope you will enjoy the game and are looking forward to bringing you more features and fixes in future updates!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2469370

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2469371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link