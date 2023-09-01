Mythrel Trading Card Game v0.5.6 Update is LIVE!

Hello Mythrelians! We're beyond excited to bring you the newly minted v0.5.6 Update! The adventure doesn’t stop here; we have a bevy of new updates and exclusive offers for you.

Buy-A-Box Promos Just Got Hotter!

When you pre-order a Second Edition Booster Box, you'll receive a special "Buy-a-Box" promo card. But guess what? There are FIVE unique designs, and they're randomly inserted for that extra thrill!

Pre-Order Your Second Edition Playmats Now!

Step up your game with our jaw-dropping Second Edition playmats, now available for pre-order. Again, FIVE unique designs await you—each one randomly inserted!

New: Second Edition Blister Packs!

Unwrap a Blister Pack to find:

1 Ward Coin

1 Second Edition Booster Pack

1 Exclusive Holo Promo Card (one of FIVE unique, randomly inserted designs!)

Revamped Codex: Bigger & Better!

We’ve given our Codex a major makeover—it’s now more responsive, comes with a sleek new developer API, and boasts a plethora of improvements!

Coming Soon: The Map of Mythrel!

Brace yourselves for an immersive experience with our upcoming Map of Mythrel!



Highlights of Mythrel v0.5.6

Improved Codex UI responsiveness

New Developer API

Preorder updates

Bug fixes and quality of life improvements

Inclusion of all new Second Edition promo cards

Card balance updates

Removed unbalanced Vortex deck

Introducing Deck Codes for player-made decks

New calculated ELO average across Vortex, Gauntlet, and Origin ELO ratings

...and much more!

Weekly League Rewards Update

Weekly League now offers:

5 Second Edition packs

20 Dragon Scales

1 Random Promo from a selection of 14 unique promos!

Also, every time you open 24 Second Edition digital booster packs, you'll get a Buy-a-Box promo as a bonus!

Don’t miss out! Hop back into Mythrel to discover all the new and exciting features.

We’d love to hear from you! If you are an LGS thinking about pre-ordering Second Edition products, please contact us @mythreltcg . Share your thoughts and questions in the comments or join the conversation in our Discord channels!