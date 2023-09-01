 Skip to content

Tea For God update for 1 September 2023

v 1.0.5 (#355)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a blinking effect on shield when it has low level of energy
  • exit in beneath is visible from a greater distance
  • enemies pause for a moment when the player should look at the elevator in "up"
  • player is reminded about the elevator in "up" after a while
  • fixed horizontal scaling preview - the grid in options always shows how it would look like with the currently selected horizontal scaling
  • fixed missing collision at the train platform in prelude
  • fixed incorrectly ending tasks that could lead to a crash
  • fixed crash on checking if a path is valid when part of the world got removed

