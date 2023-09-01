- added a blinking effect on shield when it has low level of energy
- exit in beneath is visible from a greater distance
- enemies pause for a moment when the player should look at the elevator in "up"
- player is reminded about the elevator in "up" after a while
- fixed horizontal scaling preview - the grid in options always shows how it would look like with the currently selected horizontal scaling
- fixed missing collision at the train platform in prelude
- fixed incorrectly ending tasks that could lead to a crash
- fixed crash on checking if a path is valid when part of the world got removed
Tea For God update for 1 September 2023
v 1.0.5 (#355)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1764401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update