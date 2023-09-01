🚀 Release of "Up or Lava"!

Friends, the long-awaited moment has arrived!

Today we proudly present our new game - "Up or Lava". Have you ever dreamed of combining "Only Up" mechanics and thrilling Battle Royale battles? We did it! Add lava to this mix, and you get the perfect combination for unforgettable gameplay.

🌋 Your main task is to move only upwards, avoiding rising lava and dangerous opponents. Be agile, fast, and strategic to be the last one standing!

🎮 Join our community on Discord, where you can share your experience, get support, and even find friends to play with!

📅 Remember, you can start playing today as the release is here! Don't miss the chance to dive into the world of "Up or Lava" firsthand!

Thank you for your support and belief in our project. Good luck in the game!

Best regards,

"Garden of Dreams" Team