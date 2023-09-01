 Skip to content

Polaroid: Pieces of Memory update for 1 September 2023

Game name changed and game controller available.

1 September 2023

-The game name has been changed from 'Polaroid' to 'Memory Fragment.'
-You can now play with a controller.
-Game convenience and some bugs have been improved and fixed.

