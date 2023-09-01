Version 1.0.2 update announcement

Dear investigators, we have completed the update version 1.0.2, the specific update is as follows:

● Fixed related issues that could cause server connection failures.

● Fixed an issue that caused players to log in to the wrong account under certain circumstances.

●Added sound effects when dice play "Critical Success" and "Fate".

● Fixed an issue where dropped objects became other dropped objects after being picked up in certain circumstances, which caused some important items to disappear permanently due to drops.

● Fixed the issue of UI animation processing exception in specific cases. This issue causes the survey point related button click to become unresponsive for a period of time.

●Replaced with a new BGM for the "Journey To The Deep" scripted boss battles.

●Questions related to the script of "Karma Resistance":

○ Fixed several copywriting errors;

○Added opening and ending dubbing in Chinese Simplified languages;

○ Optimization of some areas may cause the problem of model stuck;

○ <Calling back the soul>Levels: Optimize the probability of random events for lost soul interactions.

○ <Red Sha>Levels:

■ Optimize the probability of random events in guests' drinking interactions;

■ Fixed the issue that the removal card of the encounter event "Little Ghost" did not take effect;

■ Fixed the problem that the "Red Envelope" could not be removed after being drawn;

■ Fixed the problem that treasures given by the encounter event "Red Envelope" entered the deck;

■ Fixed the issue that the "Inquiry" of the encounter event could not be removed after being drawn;

○<Cards>Related:

■ Fix <Sword - Seize the Opportunity★>the problem that the verification plate has no entry effect;

■ Repair<Thunder Whip★★★>, <Peachwood Greatsword ★★★>and other problems where weapons cannot be replenished for durability;

■ Modify the effect of some fire trick cards;

■ Optimize <Warm Current★><Rock Barrage★★★>the Thunder Card settlement algorithm to avoid taking too long;

●Questions about the script of " Night of the Mysteries ":

○ Optimized the area division of some rooms;

○Added opening and ending dubbing in Chinese Simplified languages;

○ Fix the <Alien Hunter>error in the rule description: the hunter can only take 1 damage at a time, which should be 2 points;

○ Fixed <Mother Spider><Maternal Love>an issue where cards could not be used against adult spiders that were boosted by growth pheromones;

○ <Mother Spide>Revised the rule description to add 3 new rooms where fuel can be obtained;

○ Fix <In one go>the problem of invalid ability;

○ Fix <Slip Away>the problem of invalid ability;

○ Ability <Kung Fu Comedy>effect adjustment, remove the limit of up to 3 damage;

○ The <Treasure Hunter>effect of the ability has been adjusted to gain 2 movement power;

○ Optimized the cards to choose from when dice "Great Success" and "Fortune" in this script, replacing those cards that do not match the scene.

○ New cards: , <Nitro Skateboard><YeahBuddy Nitro Pump><Massage Oil><Expired Pills><Adrenaline>,<Mind Control>