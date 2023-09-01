Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 4.0.1

Greetings everyone!

We hope you've all been enjoying diving into new campaigns and epic battles with the Changeling, Mother Ostankya and Yuan Bo!

We've just released a small hotfix to address a few problems that have arisen in the wake of Update 4.0.

These fixes are as follows:

Fixed a crash when the Scheme to sack the gates in Ulthuan, and the abandonment of a settlement in Ulthuan, were completed simultaneously.

Fixed the unlocking of Trickster Rift technologies being exclusively stuck behind the Sylvanian Rift Scheme.

Fixed an issue where the quest to unlock the Blue Scribes would fail to generate if the player wasn't at war.

Please do keep talking to us about your experiences with Update 4.0! If you come across any other bugs or issues please report them in our Update 4.0 / Shadows of Change Bug Report Megathread where our awesome QA team will be listening and logging.

On Monday we'll be working through your reports and feedback from the weekend, and aim to give you an update on Tuesday with any additional issues that we are investigating.

—The Total War Team