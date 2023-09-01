 Skip to content

Input Chaos update for 1 September 2023

[.4.1] Patches and Features

Build 12087260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update ;

  • An improved camera, more able to follow the actions of the players, with less shaky transitions.
  • A graphics panel is now available in the options, with support for different screen resolutions other than 1920 x 1080.
  • Corrected tutorial hints showing misleading (left) joystick to use in weapon attack and weapon steal.
  • Modified tutorials to remove part where camera go behind player.
  • Unified some colors in the user interface when training mode is paused, for more clarity.
  • Fixed AI dodging some attacks not targeting them.

