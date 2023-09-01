[.4.1] Patches and Features

In this update ;
- An improved camera, more able to follow the actions of the players, with less shaky transitions.
- A graphics panel is now available in the options, with support for different screen resolutions other than 1920 x 1080.
- Corrected tutorial hints showing misleading (left) joystick to use in weapon attack and weapon steal.
- Modified tutorials to remove part where camera go behind player.
- Unified some colors in the user interface when training mode is paused, for more clarity.
- Fixed AI dodging some attacks not targeting them.
Changed files in this update