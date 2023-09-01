Wildshot Overhaul, New Quiver Skill

Share · View all patches · Build 12087205 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 12:33:31 UTC by Wendy

THE BIG CHANGE

Additional projectiles from Wildshot effects can no longer shotgun targets.

WILDSHOT

Wildshot now exists as 2 new effects:

Lesser Wildshot - Projectile skills fire 2 additional projectiles and deal 15% less damage.

Wildshot - Projectile skills fire 4 additional projectiles and deal 35% less damage.

The original Wildshot Flask Effect now applies the new Wildshot.

A new Flask Effect "Lesser Wildshot" is now available for 2 Flask Points.

SKILLS

New Skill: Arcane Quiver

Toggle. While active, all arrows are imbued with arcane energy and apply 1 stack of Arcane Resonance to the target for 6 seconds. 3 stacks of Arcane Resonance causes the target to unleash the resonating arcane energy in a burst that deals 125% spell damage and applies 1 stack of Arcane Resonance to all nearby targets.

Cost per Arrow: 70 Mana

Magic Missiles in the same Wildshot volley will no longer home in on the same target.

Divine Hammer

Projectile tag removed.

Primary Weapon Damage: 60% -> 85%

ITEMS

Verndari Firing Gloves Rework

OLD AND BUSTED

Granted skill always has Wildshot. No other skills can benefit from Wildshot. Resource costs of granted skill increased by 50%.

NEW HOTNESS

Granted skill always has Lesser Wildshot. Resource costs of granted skill increased by 30%.

Dev Note: Wildshot will override the Lesser Wildshot provided by this item. While you have Wildshot or Lesser Wildshot from a Flask Effect, the resource cost increase is disabled.

Verndari Volley Grips Rework

OLD AND BUSTED

Wildshot now adds 4 projectiles to the granted skill.

NEW HOTNESS

Lesser Wildshot instead applies the effects of Wildshot to the granted skill.

Will of the Wild Rework

Fully Charged Arrows have Lesser Wildshot. While you have Lesser Wildshot, Fully Charged Arrows have Wildshot.