We are thrilled to announce that "Breaking Box: Walk!" is now available for purchase at a price of 2$, with a special launch week discount of 20% off, making it only 1.6$.

Simultaneously, we are also launching a limited-time discount promotion from September 14th to September 21st:

●"Incredible Mandy" is 60% off.

*"Breaking Box" will be offering a discount during the Steamchina Appreciation Festival, starting on September 22nd.

We hope that our games will bring you a delightful experience!

A message from the developers:

Hello, everyone!

We are the game development team, Dotoyou Games, who have created "Koi" "Incredible Mandy," and "Breaking Box" .

In August, our game "Breaking Box" was released.

Due to limited marketing budget, our game hasn't gained much attention.

However, looking at the comments, players who have experienced it really enjoy our fun level designs.

So, we want to give it another try.

We have reduced the game's size, increased the fun of the levels, removed all the skills due to players' feedback about the lack of a smooth gameplay experience.

We have adopted a minimalist design for shorter and more focused levels while maintaining the distinctive flavor.

To address the lack of goals, we have enhanced the collection element and prepared 90 adorable Box Burst achievements.

And because players found the game too expensive, we decided to sell it for only 2$, with an additional 20% discount.

We want it to be a sweet dessert after a meal.

Thus, "Breaking Box: Walk!" was born.

The game may not be large in size, but we believe that it will bring you surprises.

Lastly, we want to say that BOX must take the first step to reach the finish line.

Although the road ahead is challenging, our intention to bring joy through BOX unchanged.