【 Single player mode - test server 】 Version 0.92 update outlook

0.92 All content will undergo several days of beta 3500 single player mode testing branch testing. Once all content meets the expected updates and there are no other serious issues, it will be officially installed in single player mode.

Special reminder: To celebrate the upcoming transition from single player mode to the official version (with the Steam library directly displaying the entrance), we will issue the "Universal Key (Binding) X 6" (new drop pool, no emoticons will be drawn) to all players who have logged in to the "single player mode" on or before that day (only received after 5 hours of online time) when the official update is 0.92 to the 3400 single player mode official server.