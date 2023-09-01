【 Single player mode - test server 】 Version 0.92 update outlook

The 0.92 version of [single player mode] will be updated and synchronized to the Beta 3500 single player mode testing branch starting from September 4th (enter the testing key: renshengkuduanjishixingle).
0.92 All content will undergo several days of beta 3500 single player mode testing branch testing. Once all content meets the expected updates and there are no other serious issues, it will be officially installed in single player mode.
Special reminder: To celebrate the upcoming transition from single player mode to the official version (with the Steam library directly displaying the entrance), we will issue the "Universal Key (Binding) X 6" (new drop pool, no emoticons will be drawn) to all players who have logged in to the "single player mode" on or before that day (only received after 5 hours of online time) when the official update is 0.92 to the 3400 single player mode official server.
- Storytellers will be able to recruit more advanced production professional Xiake (up to level 8). The Xiake recruited by Storytellers will now have more features (up to 8);
- Overlord 2. 3. There is a probability that the secret rooms of wealthy guests will drop Blissful and Sun Moon Tongtian Pills;
- Strengthen the Sword Sect to prevent it from entering a vulnerable state in the "True Qi Protection Body" state;
- Strengthen the Qi Sect to prevent it from entering a vulnerable state in the "Blood Qi Protection" state;
- Install the [Jianghu Guide] (old with new) (testing) system;
- Luo Sixi must drop 10-20 pieces of golden cloth, 10% of domineering evidence, 5% of marrow washing pill, 2% of Blissful Pill, and 1% of Sun and Moon Pill at a time;
- Dominant 300 households will inevitably lose 12-25 ink ingots;
- The external skill damage of the Qi Sect has been changed to internal skill damage, and the external skill damage of the Cang Sect has been adjusted to five element damage. (Internal skill and five element damage ignore physical resistance attributes);
- Add new books, martial arts secrets, and the ability to batch use the certificate of dominance;
- Add a new container type [Treasure Box], change the large cabinet to 10X10, and the sky box to 20X10. It can accommodate all things; (Treasure box containers will not be able to be brought into any map)
- Starting from level 2 of Gu Mo Sheng, 10 to 50 units of 3 levels, 25 to 75 units of 4 levels, 40 to 120 units of 3 levels will be sold. Starting from level 3, 10 to 50 units of 4 levels, 25 to 50 units of 3 levels will be sold at 100%;
- Remove all character attribute restrictions, and the six dimensional benefits given by the Eight Pulse Full Opening will be changed from a maximum of 30 to all attributes+10. The attribute benefits for a single pulse will be changed from a maximum of 10 to unlimited for a single attribute;
- Upgrade the "Tongtian Key" system, remove all emoticons in the "Tongtian Key", cancel the exchange of Li Yan's "Xiangxiong Gold Coin" for the "Tongtian Key", install the Tongtianer and Tongtianzhu system (skin recycling system), and enable the real Tongtian Key to obtain the Tongtian Pearl effect;
- The title system is actually installed. In future versions, we will access more hidden adventure achievements to obtain more permanent or limited time titles (some titles will have attachments)
Changed depots in one_jianghu branch