Score adjustments and a few bug fixes

In Chapter7-3, the Overscore was changed back from 1.5m to 2.5m, as it turned out to be possible to achieve a much higher score than expected.

Instead, the diamond score was lowered to 12.5m.

(Unless the score is updated, the earned Sunstone will not be updated.

Players who earn a lot of sunstones on the high sunstone version can safely assume that they are rewarded for finding a better strategy early on.)

The effect of "Bloody clear hands" has been implemented.

(There may still be some bugs that have not been confirmed yet.)