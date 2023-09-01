Score adjustments and a few bug fixes
In Chapter7-3, the Overscore was changed back from 1.5m to 2.5m, as it turned out to be possible to achieve a much higher score than expected.
Instead, the diamond score was lowered to 12.5m.
(Unless the score is updated, the earned Sunstone will not be updated.
Players who earn a lot of sunstones on the high sunstone version can safely assume that they are rewarded for finding a better strategy early on.)
The effect of "Bloody clear hands" has been implemented.
(There may still be some bugs that have not been confirmed yet.)
Changed files in this update