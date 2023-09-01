Semptember Event Schedule

Blacktide Frontline

Blacktide Frontline is a limited-time trial. During the Event period, The commander has to challenge boss with 4 blackguards with self-decided difficulty

Event Rule

The boss has a specific weakness which appropriate Blackguard can take advantage of

The challenge of all difficulties cost 100 AP

The trial is limited to 180 sec. If whole team faints in battle or exceed the time, challenge fails

If kill the leader within the time limit, commander will win score and drop rewards from boss

The more bonus drops will be given at higher difficulties, massive modification stone will be awarded.

Each difficulty has its own leaderboard and will provide ranking reward（Each leaderboard will have level limit, the rule is similar to Primeval Gate Leaderboard）During this round, there will also be cross-server leaderboard

There is also score for each participation. Bonus rewards and score ranking rewards will be given based on the accumulated score, including modification stone, SS blackguard Shard and precious coin

Expected Event Duration

8:00 Semptember 8th-12:00 Semptember 14th(UTC+8)

Fusion Miracle

During the Event, players can obtain massive Warp Scroll, Ahchemical Dust, SS blackguard and precious Coin as reward by completing a serial of modification stone fusion task

Task List

Adding stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 adding stone)

Elimination stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 elimination stone)

Mercurial stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 mercurial stone)

Whetstone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 35 whetstone)

Ascent Stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 330 Ascent Stone)

Fickle Stone fusion task(use fragment to fuse 300 fickle stone)

Expected Event Duration

8:00 Semptember 8th-12:00 Semptember 14th(UTC+8)

The Sakura Season

Event Rule

During the Event, consume FP will have chance to drop event coin「Sakura Emblem」. 「Sakura Emblem」can be used to exchange various reward on event shop

Expected Event Duration

8:00 Semptember 8th-12:00 Semptember 14th(UTC+8)

Sanguine Rites

Event Rule

Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking rewar(The Heart of Summon leaderboard will be replaced)

Expected Event Time

Expected to open on September 14th, for the exact opening time please look forward to future announcement

Blaze the Trail

Event Rule

During the event period,consume FP to gain 1 event point, accumulate point to certain ammount will gain stage reward, there will be 7stage, up to 6 rounds

Single-server and Cross-servcer leaderboard will be set on this event

Expected Event Duration

8:00 Semptember 15th-12:00 October 13th(UTC+8)

The Summit

Event Rule

During the Event, Commander can obtain massive accumulative point reward after reaching certain Academt Cup point

The Event will have seperate Leaderboard, Blacktide Medal and precious Icon will be offered as ranking reward

Expected Event Duration

8:00 Semptember 15th-12:00 Semptember 21th(UTC+8)

Superior Supply Line

Event Rule

During the event, Commander can obtain massive reward by completing series of 【Superior Supply Line】task, bonus reward will be given after finishing all tasks

There will be limited time 【Superior Supply Box】 offered in Black Market

Expected Event Duration

8:00 Semptember 15th-12:00 Semptember 21th(UTC+8)

Heart of Summon

Event Rule

During the event period, every blackguard summon will give 1 point, accumulate points to obtain massive accumulative point reward

Expected Event Duration

8:00 Semptember 15th-12:00 Semptember 21th(UTC+8)

