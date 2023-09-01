 Skip to content

Limbus Company update for 1 September 2023

2023.09.07(KST) New Identity Target Extraction

New Identity Target Extraction - 2023.09.07 (KST)

[000] Seven South Section 4 Faust
[00] Seven South Section 4 Heathcliff

Changed depots in devtester branch

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1973531 Depot 1973531
