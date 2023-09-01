9.01 Update Log (Fixed Mecha Skill's Trigger and Attack Issues)

Bug Fixes
-
Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] could also be triggered by other mechas
-
Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] would calculate damage incorrectly
-
Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] would cause a slight freeze on the first trigger
-
Fixed the bug where Vik's [Forkbeard Smash] couldn't hit close-range enemies
-
Fixed the bug where Vik’s [Forkbeard Smash] could potentially fail to inflict damage on certain enemies
-
Fixed the bug where Vik's [Spirit Ascension] would be interrupted by boss transformation animation
-
Fixed the bug where the corpse at the entrance of the factory was not synchronized
-
Fixed the bug where hold-attack was not effective on the first input
Optimizations
-
Optimized the target prioritization for Lee's [Flowing Knives]
-
Balanced the evolution refresh cost of the core item [Bad Glove] from a 40% reduction to a 60% reduction
If you encounter any problem or bug, join the official Discord server and our admins will help address the issues.
Changed files in this update