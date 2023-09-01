9.01 Update Log (Fixed Mecha Skill's Trigger and Attack Issues)

Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] could also be triggered by other mechas

Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] would calculate damage incorrectly

Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] would cause a slight freeze on the first trigger

Fixed the bug where Vik's [Forkbeard Smash] couldn't hit close-range enemies

Fixed the bug where Vik’s [Forkbeard Smash] could potentially fail to inflict damage on certain enemies

Fixed the bug where Vik's [Spirit Ascension] would be interrupted by boss transformation animation

Fixed the bug where the corpse at the entrance of the factory was not synchronized