Oblivion Override update for 1 September 2023

9.01 Update Log (Fixed Mecha Skill's Trigger and Attack Issues)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] could also be triggered by other mechas

  • Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] would calculate damage incorrectly

  • Fixed the bug where Vik's [Heroic Slashes] would cause a slight freeze on the first trigger

  • Fixed the bug where Vik's [Forkbeard Smash] couldn't hit close-range enemies

  • Fixed the bug where Vik’s [Forkbeard Smash] could potentially fail to inflict damage on certain enemies

  • Fixed the bug where Vik's [Spirit Ascension] would be interrupted by boss transformation animation

  • Fixed the bug where the corpse at the entrance of the factory was not synchronized

  • Fixed the bug where hold-attack was not effective on the first input

Optimizations

  • Optimized the target prioritization for Lee's [Flowing Knives]

  • Balanced the evolution refresh cost of the core item [Bad Glove] from a 40% reduction to a 60% reduction

If you encounter any problem or bug, join the official Discord server and our admins will help address the issues.

