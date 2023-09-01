Modifying the content of conversation during sex

Ask if the current speed is okay during sex.

Fixed a bug that the android would not return the tongue after kissing and finishing.

When the player is about to cum, the android was trying to move at the maximum speed set when the player was cumming,

Fixed to change the speed considering the current speed.

The android's body color can now be selected from 6 different colors, and the parameters can be changed when the android is equipped.

The parameters are not changed when the chest and crotch are equipped.

Changed so that the player can hold the gun during battle.

Added tongue position adjustment for kissing.

The speed setting button for up/down position adjustment has been eliminated.