Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 1 September 2023

September 1 Update : New story chapter arrives

Hello everyone, the second chapter of Heavenly Path Restoration arrives.

Adjustment
a) Sword Pattern Carving - Intense (Lu Jianxin, Virtuoso Phase): Sword Intent +4 → Reduce 2 ATK and Sword Intent +4
b) Five Elements Explosion ( Nangong Sheng, Virtuoso Phase): When you activate Fire Spirit, reduce the opponent's HP and Max HP by 5

Other Update
a) Battle for Merpeople Pearls and Exorcise Mode join the Practice Arena now
b) You can view details of cards by double-clicking during the battle
c) It seems that a new Spiritual Pet Three Tailed Cat (Immortality Phase) appears in Yi Xian's world

Have a nice day~

