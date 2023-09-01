September 1 Update : New story chapter arrives

Hello everyone, the second chapter of Heavenly Path Restoration arrives.

Adjustment

a) Sword Pattern Carving - Intense (Lu Jianxin, Virtuoso Phase): Sword Intent +4 → Reduce 2 ATK and Sword Intent +4

b) Five Elements Explosion ( Nangong Sheng, Virtuoso Phase): When you activate Fire Spirit, reduce the opponent's HP and Max HP by 5

Other Update

a) Battle for Merpeople Pearls and Exorcise Mode join the Practice Arena now

b) You can view details of cards by double-clicking during the battle

c) It seems that a new Spiritual Pet Three Tailed Cat (Immortality Phase) appears in Yi Xian's world

Have a nice day~