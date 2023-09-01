BUG Fix: Refreshing the map at F5 at the beginning may cause the deer to disappear.
BUG FIX: Copying farmland, wells and beehives together, causing the wells and beehives to appear blocked.
Optimization: After collecting a giant hive once, its appearance will become damaged.
Archive compatibility: Automatically delete the old 33 city wall in the archive to ensure that subsequent 34 city walls can be used normally.
BUG FIX: When moving facilities, job positions were incorrectly calculated
Optimization: Improve residents’ priority for medical treatment when infectious diseases occur
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 1 September 2023
9-1 Optimization and BUG repair
