9-1 Optimization and BUG repair

BUG Fix: Refreshing the map at F5 at the beginning may cause the deer to disappear.

BUG FIX: Copying farmland, wells and beehives together, causing the wells and beehives to appear blocked.

Optimization: After collecting a giant hive once, its appearance will become damaged.

Archive compatibility: Automatically delete the old 33 city wall in the archive to ensure that subsequent 34 city walls can be used normally.

BUG FIX: When moving facilities, job positions were incorrectly calculated

Optimization: Improve residents’ priority for medical treatment when infectious diseases occur