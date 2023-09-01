 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dynast.io update for 1 September 2023

1 September Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12086455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features
Top-3 Rewards: Every night, the top-3 players on each server will be rewarded with coins. Strive for the top and get rewarded for your efforts!

Skill System: A brand-new skill system is now in place! Earn up to 5 stars by completing various challenges and tasks. Each star unlocks a choice of upgrades, with the coolest upgrades reserved for the highest levels.

Improvements
Enhanced DDoS Protection: We've bolstered our defenses against DDoS attacks to ensure a smoother and more secure gaming experience for all players.
Bug Fixes
Various minor bug fixes and performance improvements.
We're committed to continuously improving Dinastio and we're excited to see how these changes positively affect your gaming experience. As always, please let us know what you think!

Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 792201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link