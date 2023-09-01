1 September Update

New Features

Top-3 Rewards: Every night, the top-3 players on each server will be rewarded with coins. Strive for the top and get rewarded for your efforts!

Skill System: A brand-new skill system is now in place! Earn up to 5 stars by completing various challenges and tasks. Each star unlocks a choice of upgrades, with the coolest upgrades reserved for the highest levels.

Improvements

Enhanced DDoS Protection: We've bolstered our defenses against DDoS attacks to ensure a smoother and more secure gaming experience for all players.

Bug Fixes

Various minor bug fixes and performance improvements.

We're committed to continuously improving Dinastio and we're excited to see how these changes positively affect your gaming experience. As always, please let us know what you think!

Happy gaming!