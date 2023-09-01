Dear players, the game will be officially released on 9.2.
The Heroes of Fate Demo will be officially closed at 16:00 GMT on September 1st.
Welcome to our Discord: https://discord.gg/X3tpnpXv
I'm here for you!
Thank you for your support and encouragement~ The official version will be unlocked at 12:00 GMT on September 2nd, we will see you there!
Hero of Fate update for 1 September 2023
[Demo] Turn off notifications~
