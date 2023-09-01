[Demo] Turn off notifications~

Dear players, the game will be officially released on 9.2.

The Heroes of Fate Demo will be officially closed at 16:00 GMT on September 1st.

Welcome to our Discord: https://discord.gg/X3tpnpXv

I'm here for you!

Thank you for your support and encouragement~ The official version will be unlocked at 12:00 GMT on September 2nd, we will see you there!