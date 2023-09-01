 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GunWorld VR update for 1 September 2023

Hotfix update

Share · View all patches · Build 12086347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog - Hotfix Update

Changes:
-Added fixes for physics related issues that may be causing crashes in Multiplayer Mode

Changed files in this update

Anthony's Shooter Defense Content Depot 1585531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link