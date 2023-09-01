The Tenants - Patch 1.2.1

We are sorry this took a while, but being our very first DLC release, we have run into a few unexpected issues along the way. The whole team at Ancient Forge is working hard on the most pressing issues, and this is just the first patch out of many that will follow to fully iron out all the kinks and fix all the bugs. Thank you for your patience and understanding!

Game Loading

Fixed a loading issue where some people would get stuck at 25% of the loading bar.

Fixed an issue with players being unable to load while subscribed to workshop items that do not exist anymore.

Fixed an issue with platforms API not initializing on time, preventing some people from loading.

Note: If you still have issues loading into the game after this patch, please contact us at support@ancientforgestudio.com or on the official Discord server.

General

Fixed an issue with the feeding minigame getting stuck for mini pigs.

Fixed an issue with collecting parrots.

Fixed a missing job description in the Parrot Collector job.

Fixed raccoon visuals in Open Houses.

Fixed a few incorrect stray pet positions.

Fixed an issue with pets idling.

Fixed an issue with starting interactions with pets.

Balance

Balanced need gains from actions and interactions related to pets.

Lowered Pet and Brush action cooldowns.

Thank you,

Ancient Forge