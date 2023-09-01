Upcoming Events in September.

Summer is still ongoing, and the exploration of Undawn is also constantly deepening.Exciting events and a wealth of rewards await everyone in September.
WILL YOU SURVIVE THE UNDAWN?
Download NOW to earn special rewards: [HTTPS://UNDAWN.LIVE/PREREG](HTTPS://UNDAWN.LIVE/PREREG)
Learn more about Undawn at the official website: https://undawn.game
Join the discussion on Discord: https://discord.gg/jyt6dMtKhx
Follow us on social media to stay connected:
• https://www.facebook.com/UndawnGame
• https://www.instagram.com/undawngame
• https://twitter.com/UndawnGame
Changed files in this update