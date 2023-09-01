Weekly Update #6 - I'm So Light I could gl.FLOAT

HOO BOY what a week, back in the React and WebGL mines to extract some universal goodies. The fruit of our labour can be previewed here!

The FUNG is implemented in pure GL, using a floating point texture render buffer to store the location and rotation of the agents in the simulation. If you're interested in viewing the code, or are a React developer and want to use it in your own projects, it is entirely open source, take a look here!

In other news, we've added a fair few new customisation options in the level editor to add more zazz to your levels! Do people still use the word zazz? It's a good word, it's zazzy... --.. .- --.. --.. zazz

FUNG - Changelog:

Update slider rendering, now represented by both points and filled in areas

Add full GoL editor, now you can build your own rules

Add mould colour editor, no longer are you restricted to predefined colours

Add diffusion and evaporation rate sliders, for full control over the mould behaviour and lifespan

Hoping for more? Chapter 2 - COLLAPSE is still in progress, here is a sneak peek

(she's sad about zazz not being popular anymore)