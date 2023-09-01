Weekly Update #6 - I'm So Light I could gl.FLOAT

HOO BOY what a week, back in the React and WebGL mines to extract some universal goodies. The fruit of our labour can be previewed here!
The FUNG is implemented in pure GL, using a floating point texture render buffer to store the location and rotation of the agents in the simulation. If you're interested in viewing the code, or are a React developer and want to use it in your own projects, it is entirely open source, take a look here!
In other news, we've added a fair few new customisation options in the level editor to add more zazz to your levels! Do people still use the word zazz? It's a good word, it's zazzy... --.. .- --.. --.. zazz
FUNG - Changelog:
- Update slider rendering, now represented by both points and filled in areas
- Add full GoL editor, now you can build your own rules
- Add mould colour editor, no longer are you restricted to predefined colours
- Add diffusion and evaporation rate sliders, for full control over the mould behaviour and lifespan
- Hoping for more? Chapter 2 - COLLAPSE is still in progress, here is a sneak peek
(she's sad about zazz not being popular anymore)
Changed files in this update