UPDATE V1.0067

Here are the patch notes (1.0067.459):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED 5 new tasks to TASK MANAGER
- ADDED Challenge icon to all Hardcore milestones
TASK MANAGER
- Auto spend goblin crystals to increase tower difficulty(new)
- Auto spend goblin crystals - Veteran(new)
- Auto spend goblin crystals - Hard(new)
- Auto spend goblin crystals - Violent(new)
- Auto spend goblin crystals - Nightmare(new)
- Auto spend goblin crystals - Brutal I(new)
MISC
- Many improvements to "Class trainer" UI in basecamp
- Many improvements to "Mastery" UI in basecamp
- Many improvements to "Milestones" UI in basecamp
- Select subclass UI added info when skill is available
- Milestones reward UI added 2 icon textures
- Fixed issues with collecting crafted items from workshop
- Fixed issues with inventory storage cap limit
- Minor improvements to Settings UI
- Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement I"
- Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement II"
- Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement III"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Abyss realm"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update