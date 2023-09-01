 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 1 September 2023

UPDATE V1.0067

Share · View all patches · Build 12085777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes (1.0067.459):

NEW CONTENT

  • ADDED 5 new tasks to TASK MANAGER
  • ADDED Challenge icon to all Hardcore milestones

TASK MANAGER

  • Auto spend goblin crystals to increase tower difficulty(new)
  • Auto spend goblin crystals - Veteran(new)
  • Auto spend goblin crystals - Hard(new)
  • Auto spend goblin crystals - Violent(new)
  • Auto spend goblin crystals - Nightmare(new)
  • Auto spend goblin crystals - Brutal I(new)

MISC

  • Many improvements to "Class trainer" UI in basecamp
  • Many improvements to "Mastery" UI in basecamp
  • Many improvements to "Milestones" UI in basecamp
  • Select subclass UI added info when skill is available
  • Milestones reward UI added 2 icon textures
  • Fixed issues with collecting crafted items from workshop
  • Fixed issues with inventory storage cap limit
  • Minor improvements to Settings UI
  • Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement I"
  • Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement II"
  • Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement III"
  • Added some additional preparation work for "Abyss realm"
  • Added some additional preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"
  • Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"
  • Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

Thanks for your support!

