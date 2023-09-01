UPDATE 0.3.9.1

UPDATE v0.3.9.1
Notes
HUGE UPDATE!
New Features
- New table! Our version of Bally's Fathom, we call it Unfathomable. Please note: The table is unfinished and your mission is to finish it!
- Updated flippers to allow for proper skill shots using the flipper buttons for passing flipper-to-flipper etc with a new "flipper tuner" option to help dial in the right flipper feel
- Added new thumper flash-on-hit option
- Added new Live Test Mode. While in Play Mode, during a game, you can press U to show the mouse cursor which you can then use to click on targets, switches, etc to trigger them for easy logic testing.
- Added new playfield blueprint layout snapshot option allowing for the export of playfield layouts for printing or use in producing real world playfields. NOTE: While this is available, it needs further tweaking to resolve a camera parallax issue, but we wanted you to be able to explore this option if you want.
- Major update to PB file management system. User table files, images and sounds can now be grouped in their own folders under UserImages and UserSounds. Folder items and folders will be displayed automatically. NOTE: Files moved from one folder to another may need to be updated in Edit Mode.
- Added new more realistic plastics type based on PNG images. NOTE: these do not have collision and balls will not roll on them and may get trapped under them behind posts, etc.
- Added new ball reset hotkey. Press R to reset ball back into shooter lane. NOTE: Will move ALL active balls on the playfield to the shooter lane.
- Edit Mode now saves last camera position and subsequently loads it.
- Added transparent plastic variant to standard flippers.
- Added transparent variant for plastic posts etc.
- Added two new wire gate width variations. Now includes short, standard and wide versions.
- Added lit short flippers
- Added new playfield plastics to Alien Meadow
- Added new panel for object text (moved from details panel)
- Added lit spinner version
- Added new spinner decal method. NOTE: ADD NOTE ABOUT THIS
Gameplay Improvements & Fixes
- Improved auditioning of sounds in Logic and Cabinet modes. Click a "play" button one time to play a sound, click it again to stop the sound.
- Fixed misc sound related issues
- Improved Edit Mode color-changing options
- Fixed default color buttons which were not setting some objects back to default colors
- Wire gates require much less ball velocity to pass through
- Wire gate rebound behavior improved
- Improved playfield glass transparency
- Improved Room and GI lighting. GI lighting now affects new playfield plastics.
- Fixed brightness slider for insert lights
- Found thumper image load bug in which loader was looking in wrong location for file even though filename was correctly showing in dropdown list.
- Fixed logic controller switch type not firing its subsequent controller events
- Fixed texture dropdown not enabling when plastics decal is selected
- Fixed issue with Play Mode cam positions not saving during current game
- Fixed drop target colors not updating as a group right after changing variant
Notes
- Disabled UNDO. Will be redesigning and including this in a future update.
- Files in the UserImages and UserSounds folders can now be organized in subfolders. Please see the 3.9.1 update video on our YouTube channel for more details about this.
