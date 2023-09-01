Lag Prevention Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12085598 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 06:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Automatic Conversion Function

Jissouseki, which has increased significantly during the game, is causing the lag, so instead of creating a new object when the number of objects reaches a certain amount, we modified it to automatically convert it into an item.

If there are more than 20 Ujicha's in the field, the new Ujicha's are automatically converted to 1 Money(maggot).

If there are more than 10 Child Jissouseki's in the field, the new Child's are automatically converted to 2 food.

If there are more than 6 Adult Jissouseki's in the field, the new Adult's are automatically converted to 1 Piece of Stone.

New Items

Stone, Piece of Stone were added.

If you collect 4 pieces of stone, you can make 1 stone.

Stone is a new special currency that distinguishes it from money(maggot).

We don't have a place to use it at the moment, but we're going to add it in the future.

The battle system is in the final stage.

If you get rid of Jissouseki, you can get a stone with a low probability.

I will try to hurry up and introduce new content. Thank you.