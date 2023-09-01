Patch 1.0.10

-- Reworked seed system. Using the same seed you can now replay the same run.

-- Raised time for boss to call reinforcements from 5 to 6.

-- Raised Camp healing to 50%

-- You can now buy Unknown Skins for a higher price.

-- Fixed sometimes units sometimes spawning on top of each other on the board.

-- Improved performance.

-- Fixed Card Ritual not depleting 0 cost cards.

-- Removed legacy units from the compendium.

-- Fixed a few small bugs and updated German and Chinese localization.

More events and relics are coming soon!

Thank you all!