Patch 1.0.10

-- Reworked seed system. Using the same seed you can now replay the same run.
-- Raised time for boss to call reinforcements from 5 to 6.
-- Raised Camp healing to 50%
-- You can now buy Unknown Skins for a higher price.
-- Fixed sometimes units sometimes spawning on top of each other on the board.
-- Improved performance.
-- Fixed Card Ritual not depleting 0 cost cards.
-- Removed legacy units from the compendium.
-- Fixed a few small bugs and updated German and Chinese localization.
More events and relics are coming soon!
Thank you all!
Changed files in this update