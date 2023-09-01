 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Song Of The Prairie update for 1 September 2023

Song of the Prairie 0.6.36 patch update.

Share · View all patches · Build 12085356 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello villagers,
It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:
1.Fixed the problem that NPC cannot be gifted.
2.Optimized the camera movement when riding an animal and talking to NPCs in the Market Street.
3.Fixed the problem that fruit trees in the orchard will not bear fruits.
4.Optimized the problem that when players take a treatment for the first time they may not lay on the bed.
5.Fixed the problem that some quests may show as completed status even they haven’t been finished yet.
6.Optimized helpers working performance in the farm.
7.Fixed the problem 
8.Optimized the performance of some vegetable juices on cooking station.
9.Fixed the problem that quest “Strange Tuyaa”can be accepted repeatedly.
10.Adjusted collection commissions on bulletin board.
11.Fixed the item description error of Sunflower Hammer.
12.Fixed the model overlaying of Lv.3 House of Mermaid.
13.Fixed the uneven lands across the river.
14.Fixed the mushroom spawn location in the quest “Little Phantom Thief picking mushrooms”.If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350841 Depot 1350841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350842 Depot 1350842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344790 Depot 2344790
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352070 Depot 2352070
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352071 Depot 2352071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352072 Depot 2352072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2352073 Depot 2352073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2522580
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link