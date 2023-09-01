Song of the Prairie 0.6.36 patch update.

Hello villagers,

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the problem that NPC cannot be gifted.

2.Optimized the camera movement when riding an animal and talking to NPCs in the Market Street.

3.Fixed the problem that fruit trees in the orchard will not bear fruits.

4.Optimized the problem that when players take a treatment for the first time they may not lay on the bed.

5.Fixed the problem that some quests may show as completed status even they haven’t been finished yet.

6.Optimized helpers working performance in the farm.

8.Optimized the performance of some vegetable juices on cooking station.

9.Fixed the problem that quest “Strange Tuyaa”can be accepted repeatedly.

10.Adjusted collection commissions on bulletin board.

11.Fixed the item description error of Sunflower Hammer.

12.Fixed the model overlaying of Lv.3 House of Mermaid.

13.Fixed the uneven lands across the river.

14.Fixed the mushroom spawn location in the quest "Little Phantom Thief picking mushrooms".

Welcom to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/nusw2hCKvJ